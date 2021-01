UNCTAD: Foreign investment faces U-shaped recovery

According to an UNCTAD report, global foreign direct investment flows are set to go through a U-shaped recovery, remaining weak in 2021. The UN agency says that this year’s FDI prospects for developing countries is a point of major concern. CNBC Africa spoke to UNCTAD’s Director for Investments and Enterprise, James Zhan for more.

Fri Jan 29 2021 | 15:14:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)