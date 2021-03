UNCTAD: How frontier technologies can foster an inclusive COVID-19 recovery

According to a new report by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, the Covid-19 recovery efforts present an opportunity for governments on the continent to use frontier technologies to reduce the existing inequalities, brought into sharper focus by the pandemic. CNBC Africa spoke to the Director of the Division on Technology and Logistics at UNCTAD, Shamika Sirimanne, for more.

Wed Mar 03 2021 | 10:10:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)