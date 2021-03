Understanding Nigeria’s petrol pricing economics

Will Nigerians pay more at the pumps for petrol next month? Well, a recent price guide from Nigeria’s Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency which has been deleted from their website seems to suggest that. Paul Alaje, Senior Economist at SPM Professionals joins CNBC Africa to explore the economics behind petrol pricing in Nigeria.

Fri Mar 12 2021 | 15:07:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)