Understanding Nigeria’s plan to tax global tech companies

The Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria is working on a policy and strategy document for the taxation of global tech companies in Nigeria. This comes on the heel of the suspension of the operations of social platform, Twitter. Meanwhile, 130 countries have agreed on a minimum 15 per cent global tax rate on large multinational enterprises. Joining CNBC Africa for a focus on Nigeria’s plan to tax global tech companies are; Asiata Agboluaje, Partner for International Tax at Deloitte Nigeria and Chinde Ezomike, Partner for Commercial Practice at Andersen.