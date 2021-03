Understanding Tanzania’s tax landscape

Tanzania Revenue Authority in December last year, broke its own records in revenue collections by collecting about $900.8 million in taxes. The highest amount it has ever collected since it started operations back in 1996. SSC Capital’s CEO, Salum Awadh joins CNBC Africa for more.

Fri Mar 26 2021 | 15:15:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)