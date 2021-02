Understanding the mandate for Nigeria’s new service chiefs

Nigeria’s new Service Chiefs converged in Maiduguri the Capital of Borno state on Sunday for their first operational visit. The city has been the epicentre of insurgency in Nigeria in recent times. As the service chief commence operation, Dr Ona Ekhomu, Security Expert & National President of the Association of Industrial Security and Safety Operators of Nigeria joins CNBC Africa for more.

Mon Feb 01 2021 | 11:32:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)