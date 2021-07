Share

Understanding the prospects & challenges of advancing the AfCFTA

Regional integration is critical for expanding the size of the African markets. Intra-African trade is the lowest globally approximately 15 per cent compared to 54 per cent in the North America Free Trade Area, 70 per cent within the European Union and 60 per cent in Asia. In In this episode of Doing Business in Rwanda, we will unpack how Africa can develop and grow together.

Fri, 16 Jul 2021 09:19:02 GMT