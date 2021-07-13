Unrest in SA: Government insurer Sasria estimates $3bn in claims
With unrest in parts of the country persisting today, questions remain on whether the damage caused during the looting will be covered by insurance. Cedric Masondo, Managing Director of Sasria joins CNBC Africa for more.
Tue, 13 Jul 2021 11:04:13 GMT
