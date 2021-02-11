Vaccine hopes boosts oil markets – What does this mean for Nigeria?

The International Energy Agency has kept its outlook for growth in oil demand largely steady this year on the back vaccine hopes which could prompt countries to relax COVID-19 induced restrictions. In Nigeria’s domestic oil market, deliberations on the Petroleum Industry Bill continues as lawmakers aims to pass the highly anticipated bill in the second quarter of the year. Ayodele Oni, Chair and Partner of the Energy and Natural Resources Practice Group at Bloomfield Law Practice joins CNBC Africa for more.

Thu Feb 11 2021 | 12:12:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)