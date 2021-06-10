Vukile reports 17% increase in full-year headline earnings

Vukile Property Fund has been the star performer on the JSE today, with that stock currently up 9 per cent. The company reported a 17per cent increase in headline earnings for the year ended March. This is compared to the prior comparable period. In the period under review, the company reduced its debt by 3.1 billion Rand. Joining CNBC Africa to review those numbers is Laurence Rapp, CEO at Vukile Property Fund.