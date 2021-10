Share

Why Car Buyers Are Ditching Dealerships For Online Sales

Many car buyers are moving away from traditional dealerships in favor of the internet. A new crop of online services promises price transparency, short transactions, easy financing, vehicle delivery and even the ability to return cars if it doesn’t work out. These online-only services are growing quickly, but selling cars online is remarkably complex.

