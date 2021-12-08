Share

Why Ford Stopped Making Cars In India

In 2021, Ford stopped making cars in India. With the market there being mostly dominated by two-wheelers, Ford lost approximately $2 billion in its India business, prompting the company to begin slowing down its operations. General Motors has also experienced similar issues finding success in the country. These problems are due in large part to different needs in the market and predictions not panning out as anticipated, which leads companies like Ford and GM to pull back and focus more on profitability.

