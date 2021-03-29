Withholding spectrum has hurt poor people the most – Free Market Foundation

The conversation around spectrum and its future in South Africa is a an on-going one. Recently, the communications regulator Icasa extended the temporary allocation of emergency spectrum under South Africa’s disaster management regulations by two months. This as the country’s first ever auctions which were expected to take place this month, were delayed by on-going court action. The Free Market Foundation has put together a paper on radio spectrum policy serving consumers. Free Market Foundation Founder and President, Leon Louw joins CNBC Africa for more.

