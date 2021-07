Yesterday, Zimbabwe’s Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube presented the 2021 Mid Term Budget and Economic Review. The Government has signalled strong economic growth in 2021, despite the Covid-19 threats. The growth forecast for the year has been upgraded from 7.4 per cent to 7.8 per cent. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss the current economic situation in Zimbabwe is Batanai Matsika, Head of Research at Morgan & Co joins CNBC Africa for more.