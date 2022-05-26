Share

2022 African Economic Outlook: Supporting Climate Resilience and a Just Energy Transition in Africa

The theme of the 2022 African Economic Outlook is Supporting Climate Resilience and a Just Energy Transition in Africa. The theme highlights climate change as a growing threat to lives and livelihoods in Africa and mirrors the theme of the 2022 Annual Meetings. The African Economic Outlook will also report how Africa’s gross domestic product is impacted by the lingering effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the ensuing war that could pose considerable challenges in the medium term.

