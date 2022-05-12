Share

Absa Focus on Mining Indaba: How can the mining industry take advantage of the commodities upsurge?

The mining industry is currently in an interesting space, where it is supported by higher commodity prices that are reflected in the profits of many mining companies. Coming from the Mining Indaba in Cape Town, CNBC Africa's Fifi Peters speaks to Tawada Madondo, Principal, Absa Corporate and Investment Banking, about how the industry can take advantage of the commodities' upsurge.

