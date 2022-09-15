Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 15 (Reuters) – The COVID-19 pandemic is still a threat on the African continent given low vaccination rates, the acting director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said on Thursday.

“The virus is still circulating, and with the low rates of vaccination the pandemic is still very much with us here on the continent,” Ahmed Ogwell Ouma told a news conference.

He was responding to a question about whether he agreed with comments by the head of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus that the end of the COVID pandemic was now in sight. Read full story

The Africa CDC director said just over 22% of Africa’s population was fully vaccinated against COVID and that his agency would continue pushing to raise that number. “The levels of protection are still relatively low,” he told reporters.