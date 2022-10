Share

Africa Energy Chamber’s NJ Ayuk on key takeaways the from Africa Energy Week 2022

Leaders gathered to discuss the current energy situation at the Africa Energy Week held in Cape Town. This Focus On segment highlights some of the key conversations held at the conference. NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the Africa Energy Chamber joins CNBC Africa's Dewald Rademeyer for more.

