‘Africa Is Third Busiest Region For Us’: Dubai Airports CEO On Growth In Passenger Traffic

Dubai International (DXB), the world’s busiest airport by international passenger numbers, has announced a robust Q3 with prospects for a stronger Q4. In addition, the airport says it has recorded “tremendous growth” in traffic between DXB and the African continent, making it the third busiest region for the airport in terms of passenger traffic.

DXB increased its annual forecast for passenger traffic to 64.3 million following a strong performance in the third quarter, and the prospects of a stronger surge in the offing for the rest of 2022.

“The growth in passenger traffic has been terrific throughout the year and continues to exceed our expectations by a margin,” says Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, in a press statement.

Speaking to FORBES AFRICA, on Africa’s significance for the airport, he adds: “Traffic on routes between Dubai International (DXB) and Africa, which has been a key market for DXB for many years, has grown tremendously in 2022 making it the third busiest region for us in terms of passenger traffic.