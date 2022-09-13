Africa losing up to 15% of GDP growth to climate change – AfDB

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 13 (Reuters) – Africa is losing 5% to 15% of its per capita economic growth due the effects of climate change and is facing a gaping climate finance shortfall, according to the African Development Bank (AfDB).

Africa has been hit disproportionately hard by the fallout from climate change, which has aggravated droughts, flooding and cyclones across the continent in recent years.

African nations received around $18.3 billion in climate finance between 2016 and 2019, Kevin Urama, the AfDB’s acting chief economist, said in a statement released on Tuesday.

But they are staring down a nearly $1.3 trillion climate finance gap for the 2020 to 2030 period.