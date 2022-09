Share

AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum 2022: Highlights Special

Highlights from It’s the first AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum held in Bridgetown, Barbados. With the theme One People, One Destiny, Uniting and Reimagining our Future, the event brought together leaders from Africa and the Caribbean to forge a relationship that cuts across trade, investment, socio-economic development and history.

Wed, 28 Sep 2022 15:39:40 GMT