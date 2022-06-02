Health

Africa’s COVID deaths to fall by 94% in 2022, WHO analysis shows

PUBLISHED: Thu, 02 Jun 2022 12:32:06 GMT
Bhargav Acharya and Alexander Winning
Reuters
Share
Clarification on COVID-19 “hotspots” as SA moves to level 3 lockdown

JOHANNESBURG, June 2 (Reuters) – Deaths on the African continent from COVID-19 are expected to fall by nearly 94 percent in 2022 compared to last year, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday, citing its own modelling.

Although African countries struggled early in the pandemic to secure COVID vaccines as rich countries hoarded available doses, many are now well-supplied with shots but are having difficulties getting them into arms. The reasons include hesitancy and logistics.

As of the end of May, Africa had reported over 11.8 million confirmed COVID cases and more than 250,000 deaths, according to data from the WHO Africa’s office, which will publish more details of its modelling later in the day.

This is a developing story…

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Daily Update
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.