Africa’s most influential connectivity event comes to Rwanda

Africa’s entire ecosystem is expected to meet face-to-face to build strong relationships, explore the latest technology—as well as learn from the thought leaders who guide the telecommunication industry forward. Angela Wamola, Head of Sub-Saharan Africa, GSMA spoke to CNBC Africa on the significance of the continent’s most influential connectivity event as it comes to Kigali, Rwanda.

Wed, 26 Oct 2022 13:11:46 GMT