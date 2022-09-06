Angolan court rejects opposition claim to annul election result

Sept 5 (Reuters) – Angola’s constitutional court rejected on Monday an opposition party claim seeking to annul general election results which handed the victory to the ruling MPLA.

The National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA) filed the complaint after the country’s electoral commission last week declared the People’s Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) the winner of the national election.

The court ruled that UNITA’s complaint did not meet the requirements to allow the legal body to annul the results.

UNITA used a procedure reserved for situations in which “there are no other means intended to safeguard the useful effect of the alleged rights,” and therefore the claim was dismissed, the judges said.