Brand SA Focus on Mining Indaba: Mikhail Nikomarov on Bushveld’s role in the beneficiation process

The Africa Mining Indaba 2022, hosted at the Cape Town ICC, welcomed thousands of delegates globally to discuss the current and future investment trends in the mining sector. In this segment of Focus On, CNBC Africa's Dewald Rademeyer speaks to Mikhail Nikomarov, CEO of Bushveld Minerals about South Africa's investment landscape, Bushveld Energy's role in the beneficiation process and the strategy to increase beneficiation in SA's mining sector.

Thu, 12 May 2022 15:05:27 GMT