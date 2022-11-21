Buses set on fire in Cape Town as taxi strike starts

CAPE TOWN, Nov 21 (Reuters) – Two buses were set on fire on Monday in South Africa’s Cape Town as local taxi associations embarked on a two-day strike to protest against a termination of an incentive program.

The Western Cape provincial government, home to legislative capital Cape Town, recently announced it would terminate an incentive scheme for taxi drivers which encouraged safe driving practises and curtailed illegal operations.

But due to a lack of funding it had to cancel the programme after a little more than a year, triggering an uproar from the taxi associations who called for a two-day strike in the city from Monday.

There were long queues by 6 a.m. (0400 GMT) at bus stops as people waited for transport to go to work and to school, a Reuters witness said.