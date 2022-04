Share

Can Africa leapfrog into the Fourth Industrial Revolution?

Africa missed the first, second and third industrial revolutions, with the fourth revolution set to be led by technology advancements, can the continent leapfrog and achieve it? On this CNBC Africa panel we are joined by Rwanda’s ICT & Innovation Minister, Paula Ingabire and Borge Brende, President World Economic Forum.

Thu, 14 Apr 2022 11:48:03 GMT