Share

Captains of Industry: Global Hotel Alliance CEO on how COVID has impacted the hospitality industry

Marketer, hotelier and CEO of the world's largest alliance of hotel brands speaks about the impact Covid had on the hotel industry, what the new trends are in the tourism sector and his plans to gain more members from the Africa continent. Captains of Industry with Chris Hartley, CEO of the Global Alliance Group.

Wed, 13 Apr 2022 13:13:36 GMT