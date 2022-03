Share

Captains of Industry: In conversation with Dubai Gold & Commodities Exchange CEO, Les Male

Les Male, CEO of the Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange and Dubai Commodities Clearing Corporation joins CNBC Africa Godfrey Mutizwa to speak about what keeps him awake at night in these covid times in these challenging business environments in the world and what the future of commodities and exchanges might be in a crypto world.

Thu, 03 Mar 2022 12:36:09 GMT