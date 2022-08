Share

CBN implements CRR debits despite liquidity

The Central Bank of Nigeria has carried out a CRR debit on banks despite system liquidity being in a state of repo. Will OMO and T-Bills maturity for next week boost market sentiments? Ifeoma Onyejekwe, a Fixed Income Trader at UBA, joins CNBC Africa for a market wrap.

Fri, 05 Aug 2022 14:20:08 GMT