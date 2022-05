Share

CBN offers ₦125.5bn in PMA Auction

About 126 billion naira will be offered by the Central Bank of Nigeria in today’s Primary Market auction. Traders at UBA say they expect the treasury bills market to close with mixed sentiments. Chuka Nwachukwu, the Head of Bonds Trading at UBA, joins CNBC Africa for a midweek update on activities in the fixed income market.

Wed, 11 May 2022 14:39:44 GMT