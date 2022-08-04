China invites Zambia’s private creditors for debt restructuring talks

LUSAKA, Aug 4 (Reuters) – China invited Zambia’s private creditors to discuss the nation’s debt later this month after official creditors agreed to a restructuring of its debt, Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Du Xiaohui said on Thursday.

Zambia’s creditors have pledged to negotiate a restructuring of the country’s debts in a move welcomed by International Monetary Fund managing director Kristalina Georgieva as “clearing the way” for a $1.4 billion fund programme.Read full story

The creditor committee, co-chaired by China and France, also called on private creditors to “commit without delay” to negotiating debt relief on terms at least as favourable.

“If the official creditors from China agree with the restructuring process, then the private sector from China will follow comparable terms to deal the debt issue for Zambia,” Du said at a public discussion.