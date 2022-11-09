COP27-UAE says will carry on pumping oil responsibly

SHARM El-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 7 (Reuters) – The United Arab Emirates will be a responsible supplier of oil and gas for as long as the world needs, its President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan said on Monday at the start of two weeks of climate talks in Egypt.

He added the Gulf nation, which is one of OPEC’s biggest producers but has also invested in renewable energy, was focused on reducing the carbon impact of its fossil fuel output.

“The UAE is considered a responsible supplier of energy and it will continue playing this role for as long as the world is in need of oil and gas,” he said.

“Oil and gas in the UAE is among the least carbon intensive around the world and we will continue to focus on lowering carbon emissions emanating from this sector.”