DP World reaffirms commitment to developing African sport and culture

Johannesburg, South Africa, 13 October 2022: The iconic Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg will now be known as the DP World Wanderers Stadium, after the leading global logistics provider announced an agreement on naming rights at an unveiling ceremony today.

The DP World Wanderers Stadium naming rights is accompanied by the sponsorship of the DP World Gauteng Lions men’s and women’s cricket teams – a further commitment to the advancement of sport in South Africa.

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at DP World, said: “We place a strong emphasis on empowering and supporting the local people and communities in which we operate, while delivering sustainable and inclusive growth. Taking over the naming rights of the most iconic stadium in Africa is part of our commitment to developing and driving business, sports and culture on the continent. The DP World Wanderers Stadium is a solid extension of our global partnership network and one that we believe will be a catalyst for our positioning on the African continent”.

The partnership with the Lions and Wanderers Stadium marks a new milestone in realising DP World’s ambition to build its international reputation and inspire the next generation. These are two organisations who share a winning mindset and a bold, collaborative approach with the goal of reshaping the future of our businesses, disrupting our industries, and leading in our respective fields.