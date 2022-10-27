Dubai Holding Appoints Katerina Giannouka as New Chief Executive Officer of Jumeirah Group

The Burj al Arab is illuminated in beams of light in Souk Madinat Jumeirah.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, October 26, 2022/ — Dubai Holding, a diversified global investment company with presence in over 13 countries, today announced the appointment of Katerina Giannouka as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Jumeirah Group (www.Jumeirah.com) as of December 2022. A recognised professional in the international hospitality industry, Giannouka joins Jumeirah Group with 20 years of experience in business leadership, operations, hotel development, asset management and strategic advisory. Katerina joins Jumeirah Group from Radisson Hotel Group, where, as President Asia-Pacific since 2017, she led the execution of a comprehensive five-year strategic and operating plan, delivering unprecedented growth of nearly doubling the size of the hotel portfolio. Prior to this, Katerina led the Asia-Pacific and China Development team of ultra-luxury Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, where beyond delivering growth, she played an influential role in supporting new brand development, corporate decision making and strategic planning.