Dubai Tourism successfully showcases offering in SA

With the event industry finally opening up again after a Covid-induced hiatus, Dubai’s Department for Economy and Tourism (DET), brought their first roadshow in two years to South Africa.

In what was a display of their ongoing activities on the African continent, the multi city roadshow which started in Cape Town, moving on to Durban and culminating in Johannesburg demonstrated Dubai’s renewed commitment to South Africa. Following the hugely successful three city tour in South Africa, DET headed East in continuation of its ongoing activities in sub–Saharan Africa with Ethiopia, Uganda, and Kenya on the roadshow itinerary. The intention was to showcase Dubai’s affordable experiences and the diversity of the city’s offerings to key travel partners as well as SA Tourism and Brand SA in South Africa. Noteworthy highlights during the roadshow included travel, hospitality, entertainment and Dubai’s citywide events, with a focus on leisure, family travel, education and medical tourism. Breakout network sessions, partner presentations, one-on-one meetings, and medical facility updates were key elements which enhanced the programme. Dubai, renowned for its continuous drive to establish, maintain and show its safe, open, and accessible sides, has been ranked the No.1 global destination in the TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards 2022. The new tourism figures from DET show that overall, Dubai hotels maintained an average occupancy level of 76 per cent from January to May 2022. According to data from hotel management analytics firm STR, Dubai ranked No.1 globally in hotel occupancy, ahead of other international destinations including New York (61 per cent), London (60 per cent) and Paris (57 per cent), for the January-April 2022 period. These are impressive stats in a post-Covid marketplace.

Individual presentations made by the roadshow delegates shone a new spotlight on experiences in their city. Travel to Dubai is not only for the privileged few with its dazzling night life and world-class restaurants. There is a plethora of experiences which cost little to nothing available to be enjoyed ranging from visiting art galleries and exploring museums at the waterfront souk to drives in the desert and lazy days the beach swimming in tranquil ocean with beautiful views. Click on this link to find out more about Dubai experiences that won’t break the bank. Feedback from attendees at the roadshow offered positive feedback. Nomafrench Mbombo, Provincial Minister of Health for the Western Cape commented that she had never thought of Dubai as a ‘must-see’ place to visit but was “now seriously considering a trip there” after seeing what Dubai as a city has to offer to South Africans. She said she was particularly interested what the medical facilities have to offer and would review possibilities that may exist around “health exchange programmes”. Melody Williams said: “I was pleasantly surprised at how affordable Dubai is and I am impressed by the number of new attractions that have arisen in recent years, the Museum of the Future, the Aura Pool and the Frame.”

Mr. Tareq Binbrek, Assistant Manager, International Relations (Africa) for Dubai Tourism (DET), commented: “Africa is a significant market for Dubai Tourism. This is our first roadshow post pandemic, and we are happy to be back. We were delighted to work closely with our trade partners and speak directly to our audience. A lot of new and exciting things have come up in Dubai since our last visit to this region and so we savoured the opportunity to share the good news with all of our African travellers.” Some of the organisations that accompanied DET to South Africa included Hotels, Hospitals and other stakeholders in the Dubai Tourism ecosystem. HOTELS – 25hours Hotel Dubai One Central L.L.C, Aloft Hotel City Centre Deira Dubai, Atlantis The Palm Hotel & Resort, Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, Golden Sands Hotel Apartments, Jumeirah Group, Habtoor Palace, LXR Hotels & Resorts L.L.C, Pullman Dubai Creek City Centre, Radisson Blu Hotel – Dubai Deira Creek, Radisson Hotel Group, Rove La Mer Hotel L.L.C, S L S Hotel and Residences Dubai L.L.C, Swiss Hotel Alghuraair L.L.C, TRYP by Wyndham Dubai and also Terra Sol Hospitality Services.

HEALTHCARE – Dubai Healthcare Authority in the company of select private hospitals. ATTRACTIONS – Dubai Parks & Resorts, The View At The Palm L.L.C. AIRLINES – Emirates Airline.