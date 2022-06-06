Share

EdTech Monday: Harnessing technology to build resilient education systems

Last month, the Mastercard Foundation Centre for Innovative Teaching and Learning in ICT hosted the Ministerial Forum on Harnessing Technology to build Resilient Education Systems in Kigali, Rwanda. This exclusive event, was the second of its kind after the first forum held in Botswana in 2019 and it brought together Ministers of Education, their technical advisors, education development partners, technology hubs, select EdTech organisations across Africa, and EdTech experts, as well as teachers and young people, to discuss how technology can help build back better and more resilient education systems.

