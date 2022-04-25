Enlit Africa to address African power sector concerns around energy transition

COP26 was a ‘mixed bag’ for developing countries, unlocking some much-needed funding mechanisms, even as it under-delivered in other areas. The issue of funding is one that has been high on the international agenda for many years, along with the shortfall between pledges made to aid with climate adaption and mitigation and what was actually realised.

Coming away from COP26, the shift in the discussion around financing was highlighted by an agreement between the United State, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the European Union (EU) and South Africa to decarbonise South Africa’s energy sector and finance mitigation measures to protect against job losses in the sector.

A just energy transition

As the largest emitter of carbon in Africa, South Africa’s Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) deal will demonstrate that a shift from a heavily coal-dependant country to a decarbonised one is not only possible, but that it can be done without sacrificing economic growth.

The keynote sessions of Enlit Africa will focus on understanding the finance options, the priorities and the roadmap of the JETP. But more importantly, the discussions expand the conversation across the continent, asking how finance of that magnitude can be mobilised to support Africa's energy transition.

It’s all about collaboration

The theme for this year’s event – Collaboration to fast forward Africa’s energy transition – recognises that collaborative efforts will drive the energy transition. Collaboration between public sector and private sector; between utilities, regulators and government; across generation to distribution, from manufacturer to financier to end user – all have a role to play in ensuring the energy system of tomorrow is sustainable, affordable and achievable.

More broadly, the realities of Africa in transition need to be considered and carefully planned to avoid a multitude of challenges. These include not adding to the debt burden of African countries in order to meet climate ambitions; and recognition that as the continent that contributes the least to global emissions, Africa is in a unique position to ask for meaningful financial and technical contributions from the international community.

The energy ecosystem includes utilities, municipalities, OEMs, government, regulators, EPC, developers, and financiers.

A deep dive into topics of importance

Conference sessions focused on alternative funding mechanisms and public private partnerships will address some of the questions around financing, while roundtable discussions will provide an opportunity for attendees to dig deeper into the plethora of climate funds and opportunities for impact investment and discuss the ever important question of risk allocation and mitigation.

Generation from both traditional and renewable energy will include discussions on efforts being made to convert existing power generation plant, electrification projects and alternative generation options such as offshore wind and hybrid systems. The attendees will also discuss how disruptive renewable energy systems are providing an element of security for industrial and commercial concerns around the continent as a means of addressing power outages and unreliable supply.

Commercial and industrial delegates will get to explore the role of energy storage, wheeling tariffs at municipalities and self-generation. All of these discussions will provide tangible, actionable steps for those entities interested in generating their own electricity and explain how energy storage will underpin the shift to more renewable energy integration for municipalities, utilities and private generators.

Disruptive technologies

An entire section of the programme will be dedicated to the role of storage in the power sector, including how to integrate battery energy storage systems [BESS] at a municipal level, storage, renewable energy and society; and the role that new generation and storage is playing in Africa’s mining sector.

Appreciating the technical, financial and logistical opportunities and areas of caution will provide utilities, governments and all power sector players the ability to plan an energy transition that addresses the objectives of SDG7 and meets Nationally Determined Contributions announced during COP26. Additionally, it will also open up avenues for new business models. Specifically, the conference will focus on the development of the hydrogen economy, understanding the development of national hydrogen strategies and the economic structures and pricing that will support it.

Industry support

