Share

Entrepreneurial Edge: How this Chatsworth born entrepreneur built a multi-billion rand business

From the poverty ridden streets of Chatsworth to a billionaire with an estimated net worth of over R4 billion, this tech entrepreneur has plans to launch his next venture in UAE. Priven Reddy, Co-founder of Kagiso Interactive Media speaks to CNBC Africa’s Tania Habimana about his journey of becoming a successful entrepreneur and his future plans in aerospace.

Mon, 28 Feb 2022 06:43:37 GMT