Entrepreneurial Edge: In conversation with Ghana’s accidental entrepreneur, Isaac Kwaku Fokuo

Over the past few episodes, CNBC Africa's Tania Habimana has spoken to an innovator, a venture capitalist, and a mining giant. They all have one thing in common...expanding their ideas across borders. This week's guest is Ghanaian-born Isaac Kwaku Fokuo Jr, Founder and Principal of Botho Emerging Markets Group.

Fri, 06 May 2022 09:33:52 GMT