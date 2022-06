Share

FAAC inflow spikes liquidity in T-Bills market

The Treasury Bills market witnessed a spike in liquidity due to the disbursement of 656 billion naira on Tuesday by the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee. Ifeoma Onyejekwe, a Fixed Income Trader at UBA, joins CNBC Africa to discuss what to expect in the fixed income market next week.

Fri, 03 Jun 2022 14:10:23 GMT