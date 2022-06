Share

Focus on PPP Forum Highlights – Congo Brazzaville

The PPP Forum in Congo, Brazzaville is the government's new approach to woo the private sector through partnerships that can foster development in the Central African Country. On this episode of Focus On, CNBC Africa brings you some of the key discussions on the side-lines of the forum as the government identifies six priority sectors in its National Development Plan for the next four years.

Tue, 14 Jun 2022 18:11:38 GMT