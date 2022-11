Share

Focus On: Standard Bank’s Greg Fyfe on financing green projects in Africa

Standard Bank issued a $200 million green bond with the IFC. How will this bond be used? This Focus On explores this in more detail as Standard Bank attended the COP27 in Egypt. CNBC Africa caught up with Greg Fyfe, Head of Sustainable Finance, Corporate and Investment Banking at Standard Bank.

Mon, 21 Nov 2022 12:50:54 GMT