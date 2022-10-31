Share

Focus On the Yield Group of Companies with Chairman, Sanjeev Chadha

Operating in the sensitive market of trade finance, where scams and fraud occur daily, it is crucial to protect trades and provide guarantees that assure buyers of safer trades and easier cash flow. We put the focus on the Yield Group of Companies, which has been received AA ratings by two international agencies as low risk to work in the financial sector and for the services provided to their clients.
Mon, 31 Oct 2022 08:07:31 GMT
