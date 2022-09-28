GOVTECH 2022 PROVIDED A PLATFORM ON HOW TO USE TECHNOLOGY TO IMPROVE THE LIVES OF AFRICANS

The 2022 GovTech conference, a pre-eminent South African information communication technology focusing on public and private sector ICT service delivery, discussed how technology can facilitate socio economic transformation, drive Infrastructure development, and digitally transform the African continent.

Themed “Digitisation And Digitalisation Evolving Government Services,” the three-day conference held from September 13th to 15 at the Durban Exhibition Centre, was opened by Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni and hosted by the State Information Technology Agency (SITA). Experts, executives and government officials dedicated to driving digital transformation, included delegates from Namibia, Zambia and Burkina Faso. Government ministers included Zambia’s Minister of Science & Technology, Felix Mutati and, Namibia’s Minister of Information and Communications Technology, Dr Peya Numushelenga. Ntshavheni promised that the South African government was committed to delivering on broadband objectives as key enablers for the delivery of an economic step change for South Africa.

“South Africa is implementing a broadband connectivity drive through a programme we call South Africa (SA) Connect. The goal of SA Connect is to ensure that all South Africans have access to the internet,” said Ntshavheni. PANEL DISCUSSIONS AND TRACKS For three days, experts and representatives of all spheres of government and the private sector shared their experiences on leveraging technology. Attended by more than 2500 delegates, including information technology experts and government ministers from across, the following panel and roundtable discussions kept delegates busy: