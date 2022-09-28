GOVTECH 2022 PROVIDED A PLATFORM ON HOW TO USE TECHNOLOGY TO IMPROVE THE LIVES OF AFRICANS

The 2022 GovTech conference, a pre-eminent South African information communication technology focusing on public and private sector ICT service delivery, discussed how technology can facilitate socio economic transformation, drive Infrastructure development, and digitally transform the African continent.
Themed “Digitisation And Digitalisation Evolving Government Services,” the three-day conference held from September 13th to 15 at the Durban Exhibition Centre, was opened by Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni and hosted by the State Information Technology Agency (SITA).
Experts, executives and government officials dedicated to driving digital transformation, included delegates from Namibia, Zambia and Burkina Faso. Government ministers included Zambia’s Minister of Science & Technology, Felix Mutati and, Namibia’s Minister of Information and Communications Technology, Dr Peya Numushelenga.
Ntshavheni promised that the South African government was committed to delivering on broadband objectives as key enablers for the delivery of an economic step change for South Africa.
“South Africa is implementing a broadband connectivity drive through a programme we call South Africa (SA) Connect. The goal of SA Connect is to ensure that all South Africans have access to the internet,” said Ntshavheni.
For three days, experts and representatives of all spheres of government and the private sector shared their experiences on leveraging technology.
Attended by more than 2500 delegates, including information technology experts and government ministers from across, the following panel and roundtable discussions kept delegates busy:
“We cannot solve the technology issues that exist on our own. GovTech 2022 was therefore an important stepping stone in creating an eco-system for the public and private sector to come out with solutions which will work best for our unique challenges and partner together to overcome them,” said Molatlhegi Kgauwe, the Acting Managing Director of SITA.
During panel discussions, track sessions, speeches, delegates, government officials and executives representing information technology companies, gave honest accounts of how hard it actually was to make change happen, and offered some valuable insights from their experiences and amongst others, pledged to:
“GovTech 2022 provided us with a platform to plan the way forward on how to use ICT to improve the lives of Africans. We look forward to GovTech 2023,” said Kgauwe.