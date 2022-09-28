Brandcom

GOVTECH 2022 PROVIDED A PLATFORM ON HOW TO USE TECHNOLOGY TO IMPROVE THE LIVES OF AFRICANS

PUBLISHED: Wed, 28 Sep 2022 14:19:26 GMT
GovTech
Brandcom Partner
The 2022 GovTech conference, a pre-eminent South African information communication technology focusing on public and private sector ICT service delivery, discussed how technology can facilitate socio economic transformation, drive Infrastructure development, and digitally transform the African continent.

Themed “Digitisation And Digitalisation Evolving Government Services,” the three-day conference held from September 13th to 15 at the Durban Exhibition Centre, was opened by Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni and hosted by the State Information Technology Agency (SITA).

Experts, executives and government officials dedicated to driving digital transformation, included delegates from Namibia, Zambia and Burkina Faso.  Government ministers included Zambia’s Minister of Science & Technology, Felix Mutati and, Namibia’s Minister of Information and Communications Technology, Dr Peya Numushelenga.

Ntshavheni promised that the South African government was committed to delivering on broadband objectives as key enablers for the delivery of an economic step change for South Africa.

“South Africa is implementing a broadband connectivity drive through a programme we call South Africa (SA) Connect. The goal of SA Connect is to ensure that all South Africans have access to the internet,” said Ntshavheni. 

PANEL DISCUSSIONS AND TRACKS

For three days, experts and representatives of all spheres of government and the private sector shared their experiences on leveraging technology.

Attended by more than 2500 delegates, including information technology experts and government ministers from across, the following panel and roundtable discussions kept delegates busy:

  • “An Enabling Policy Environment for Sustainable Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises;
  • “Future of education: How Technology is shaping this key sector for economic and social development,
  • “Digital Inclusion: What will it take to get every citizen and every government service online;
  • “The Digital Infrastructure: Collaboration for an African backhaul and data centres infrastructure ecosystem and what are the Key Technologies to Enable African Governments’ Digital Transformation;
  • “Leveraging the Potential of Digitalisation & Disruptive Technologies for improving government services;
  • “Technologies for improving government services;
  • “Sustainable Smart Villages and Cities in Africa;
  • “Infrastructure and Digital Inclusion;
  • “Youth in Information Communication Technology;
  • “Cyber Security and Protection of the Customers and Citizens and
  • “How African States Can Improve Their Cybersecurity – Policy tools for African governments.”

 “We cannot solve the technology issues that exist on our own. GovTech 2022 was therefore an important stepping stone in creating an eco-system for the public  and  private sector to come out with solutions which will work best for our unique challenges and partner together to overcome them,” said Molatlhegi Kgauwe, the Acting Managing Director of SITA.

PLEDGE FOR THE FUTURE

During panel discussions, track sessions, speeches, delegates, government officials and executives representing information technology companies, gave honest accounts of how hard it actually was to make change happen, and offered some valuable insights from their experiences and amongst others, pledged to:

  • Design affordable services that best meet the needs of citizens across the continent;
  • Challenge the technology market to offer the flexible tools and services citizens need;
  • Protect citizens’ privacy and security;
  • Strive towards a paperless government as a matter of urgency and
  • Deliver better value for money products to all Africans consumers whether living in rural or urban areas.

“GovTech 2022 provided us with a platform to plan the way forward on how to use ICT to improve the lives of Africans. We look forward to GovTech 2023,” said Kgauwe.

