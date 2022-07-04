Guinea halts Simandou iron ore project again

CONAKRY, July 4 (Reuters) – Guinea’s mines minister has ordered all work related to the Simandou iron ore mine project to be halted after the two companies involved missed an extended deadline to agree on a joint venture, a letter seen by Reuters showed on Monday.

Rio Tinto RIO.L’s Guinea subsidiary Simfer SA and Chinese-backed consortium Winning Consortium Simandou (WCS) have shown a “lack of willingness” to work on a partnership, Mines Minister Moussa Magassouba said in the letter addressed to both companies, which was dated July 3.

“Despite the significant concessions the Guinean State has been kind enough to make, it is clear the obstruction is being maintained by both your companies, to the detriment of the interests of the project,” Magassouba wrote.

Magassouba said the halt would apply across the country, effective from 8:00 a.m. local time (0800 GMT) on Monday. Neither Rio Tinto nor WCS immediately replied to a request for comment on the latest stoppage.