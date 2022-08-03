High Net Worth Individuals, Corporates and Institutions to Benefit from Yellow Card’s OTC Crypto Desk

The African cryptocurrency market is growing rapidly and has become a financial solution for many. While most crypto trading is P2P, few companies have the capacity to cater to high-net-worth individuals and corporates who seek to buy, sell or move large amounts of USDC and USDT stablecoin.

Yellow Card Financial, the fastest growing cryptocurrency company on the continent, provides a personalised trading facility through their world-class Crypto Over-The-Counter (OTC) desk for those who seek to trade any volume worth over or from $50,000 to millions of dollars.

The OTC desk, launched in 2021, provides access to a massive global network in the 16 African countries where the company operates, including South Africa, Nigeria, Uganda, Ghana, Kenya, Cameroon, Botswana, Tanzania, Rwanda and Zambia, to name a few.

Yellow Card complies with global AML, Sanctions, FATF Travel Rule requirements, and KYC all of our customers across all jurisdictions. We are also registered on GoAML and with local Financial Intelligence Units in most of our jurisdictions to help report on AML, Sanctions, and Financial Crime matters.

One of Africa’s largest crypto markets is undoubtedly Nigeria, cited in the 2021 Global Crypto Adoption Index among the top 20 countries with the fastest crypto growth.

Munachi Ogueke, CBO for Yellow Card Financial, says that despite challenges regarding regulation and currency availability, Yellow Card has consistently provided customers personalised service at competitive rates with no limits on trading volumes.

“One of the challenges customers face is the inability to buy USD with NGN. We have the solution in providing USDT as an alternative,” says Munachi.

Yellow Card has a wide range of liquidity providers, helping to serve customers with the most competitive rates for large transactions at a fraction of the cost of trading on an open exchange, paying fees and slippage.

“Our biggest competitive advantage is definitely our extremely deep liquidity pools that fill any order size anytime,” adds Munachi.

With a full range of fiat currencies available, the African blockchain leader can trade in the pair which suits each client’s needs. Currently, we sell or buy USDT and USDC for these currencies: US Dollar, South African Rand, Nigerian Naira, Botswana Pula, Ghanian Cedi, Ugandan Shilling, Kenyan Shilling, Zambian Kwacha, Central African Franc, Rwandan Franc and Tanzanian Shilling.

About Yellow Card Financial:

Yellow Card Financial was founded by Chris Maurice and Justin Poiroux and launched in Nigeria in 2018. Since then, the U.S. and Africa-based teams have sought to make cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USDT Stablecoin accessible to anyone in Africa.

Among the company’s key mandates are to provide financial freedom for all through cryptocurrency and education on the market. Efforts like the Yellow Card Academy that dispense information about cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, economics, and financial literacy do just that.

In 2021, Yellow Card announced a $15M Series A, the largest ever by an African cryptocurrency exchange.