How East African markets are reacting to UK’s new prime minister

Uk’s new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is inheriting an economy in recession. His rise to 10 downing street follows the exit of his two predecessors, Liz Truss and Boris Johnson. With vast interests in Africa, UK will be looking to double up trade numbers and grow her investments into the continent despite their economy facing unprecedented circumstances. Reginald Kadzutu, CEO Amana Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.

Fri, 28 Oct 2022 15:26:34 GMT