How Joby And Delta Are Making Flying Taxis A Reality
Advances in battery and electric propulsion technology have enabled entirely new types of aircraft to take to the skies. Startups Joby, Archer, Vertical, Lilium and more are developing eVTOLs, electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft, with the vision of making flying taxis a reality. CNBC got an inside look at Joby Aviation, one of the eVTOL players that has grand ambitions of not only building the aircraft, but operating an Uber-like air taxi business.
Chapters:
00:00 Introduction
2:34 Joby Aviation
6:19 The aircraft
9:17 Business of air taxis
12:16 Challenges
Sun, 06 Nov 2022 15:00:16 GMT