How Joby And Delta Are Making Flying Taxis A Reality

Advances in battery and electric propulsion technology have enabled entirely new types of aircraft to take to the skies. Startups Joby, Archer, Vertical, Lilium and more are developing eVTOLs, electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft, with the vision of making flying taxis a reality. CNBC got an inside look at Joby Aviation, one of the eVTOL players that has grand ambitions of not only building the aircraft, but operating an Uber-like air taxi business. Produced by: Andrew Evers Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Graphics by: Alex Wood Chapters: 00:00 Introduction 2:34 Joby Aviation 6:19 The aircraft 9:17 Business of air taxis 12:16 Challenges

Sun, 06 Nov 2022 15:00:16 GMT