IMF secures $40 billion so far for new sustainability trust

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has received $40 billion in pledges for its new Resilience and Sustainability Trust to address challenges such as climate change, IMF head Kristalina Georgieva said on Friday, close to their target set last month.

Building resilience to the effects of climate change will cost trillions of dollars over the next decade, she said in a pre-recorded speech broadcast to the Ibrahim Governance Forum, an Africa-focused conference.

Climate investment globally needs to increase by up to six times from the roughly $640 billion spent in 2020, to keep global temperatures from rising more than 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report said in April.